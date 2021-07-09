Danny Green says Sixers fans should give Ben Simmons ‘that respect and that support’
Appearing on the latest episode of the Takeoff with John Clark podcast, Danny Green spoke about the treatment of Ben Simmons by 76ers fans. It’s no secret that Simmons is Public Enemy No. 1 to some Sixers fans for his hesitancy to shoot along with his poor performance at the free-throw line in the postseason. Green was asked whether the often boisterous and critical Wells Fargo Center crowd can have an effect on someone like Simmons.www.gazettextra.com
