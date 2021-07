The COVID-19 pandemic made a noticeable impact on some long-term care programs available in Morrison County throughout 2020 and during the early months of 2021. Cyndi Bachan, maintenance supervisor with Morrison County Social Services, said the applications taken by the long-term care unit were down in recent months. There were 151 applications in January through May 2021, compared to 176 during the same time period in 2020. The effect of COVID-19 is visible, however, in the fact 145 of those applications in 2020 were made in January through March — only 31 came in April and May 2020, after the pandemic started taking its toll.