A Menagerie of Memes With a Multitude of Themes

Hello darkness my old friend. If like us, you find yourself once again in the throes of a government-imposed health order, things may be looking pretty grim. Back working from home, scheduling Zoom meetings all day and cracking the first beer at 3pm, being locked in your house isn’t exactly fraught with joy. But there is an answer and it comes in the most millennial of ways. As with all major global concerns, humour finds a way and in this case, the internet has dropped a new smattering of funny lockdown memes. Whether it’s lockdown 2.0, 3.0 or 5.0 (sorry Melbourne), we could be for a while. So strap yourselves in for the long-haul and get acquainted with the best lockdown memes we could find.