A Menagerie of Memes With a Multitude of Themes

By haunted_admin
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you feel like the weight of the world is on your shoulders, and that pleasure is but a thing of the past, it's probably time for you to step away from whatever pressures are hurting you and take a nice long break. We're usually of mind that nothing really matters, but even if there are things you care about, these memes will help lighten your spirit and feel a bit more, well, carefree. Self care and healing can be whatever you want, even mindlessly scrolling through a variety funny pics until you fall asleep.

Cheezburger

Cheezburger

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

#Memes#Menagerie
News Break
Meme
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
Public HealthWestport News

What is prostration? Meaning, relevance and memes

This caused Google searches for the meaning of the word " prostration " to skyrocket. Search for the word "Prostration" in the last 7 days. Image: Screenshot via Google. And no, it has nothing to do with dessert. According to the Royal Academy of the Spanish Language : Prostration means, action and effect of prostrating or prostrating; and despondency from sickness or affliction.
Internetmanofmany.com

40+ Best Lockdown Memes on the Internet

Hello darkness my old friend. If like us, you find yourself once again in the throes of a government-imposed health order, things may be looking pretty grim. Back working from home, scheduling Zoom meetings all day and cracking the first beer at 3pm, being locked in your house isn’t exactly fraught with joy. But there is an answer and it comes in the most millennial of ways. As with all major global concerns, humour finds a way and in this case, the internet has dropped a new smattering of funny lockdown memes. Whether it’s lockdown 2.0, 3.0 or 5.0 (sorry Melbourne), we could be for a while. So strap yourselves in for the long-haul and get acquainted with the best lockdown memes we could find.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Shrek fans horrified as dark joke hidden in background of scenes goes viral on TikTok

Shrek was a rare film in animation terms: a crossover hit that appealed to adults almost as much as children.However, it wasn’t just the pop-culture references and coded sex jokes that made the film appealing to adults – it also hid some darker plot details in its background.One of the background jokes, involving the three bears (from “Goldilocks and the Three Bears”), has recently gone viral on social media.In one scene near the start of Shrek, all three bears are seen in cages, having been caught by Lord Farquaad’s soldiers.In a subsequent scene, the “daddy bear” and “baby bear”...
AnimalsNewsweek

Cat Begs Owner for Cheetos Instead of Chicken in Adorable Video

Some of us like to eat healthy, while others prefer to snack on junk food and, if a recent TikTok video is anything to go by, the same can be said for cats. In the footage, shared to the social media app by Kittenrhardingile on June 22, a ginger cat can be seen on its hind legs before a woman who is holding a packet of Cheetos.
Beauty & FashionTrendHunter.com

Anime-Themed Timepieces

The Seiko Pokémon collection has been unveiled by the brand in Japan as a range of accessories for avid fans of the anime franchise to check out and incorporate into their collection. The collection includes three styles to choose from including Charmander, Bulbasaur and Squirtle, which are all themed with their namesake character in mind. The watches are each designed to be instantly recognizable by fans, while also being suitable for discreet wear on a daily basis.
Columbia, SCmorningbrew.com

Meme Battle: Homer Sleeping Peacefully

Welcome back to Morning Brew's Meme Battle, where we crown a single memelord every Sunday. Today's winner: Bryant in Columbia, SC, with some extremely relatable content. This week's challenge: You can find the new meme template here for next Sunday. Once you're done making your meme, submit it at this link. We'll pick a new memelord for next week's Sunday Edition and provide you with another meme template to meme-ify.
Lifestylegentside.co.uk

Should you shower in the morning or the evening?

There are always two kinds of people in the world: the ones who shower first thing in the morning and those who take a bath right before going to bed. And since the beginning of time itself, these two clans have been arguing over who is right—but is there even a 'right' answer?
Public Healthglamourmagazine.co.uk

The Delta Covid variant reportedly has three main symptoms you should look out for (and no, it's not a cough, fever or loss of taste/ smell)

The Delta variant of Coronavirus has caused infections to spike in the UK once again and has halted the roadmap out of lockdown, pushing back the preposed 'freedom day' of 21st June. 75,953 Delta cases were sequenced in the UK up to 16th June, up from 42,323 the week before, and the variant is reportedly responsible for 90% of UK Covid cases.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Daily Dot

‘Cruel people’: Bystanders slammed for laughing, filming street vendors as they clean up vandalized hotdog cart

A viral video on TikTok shows people seemingly laughing at two Hollywood street vendors as they clean up around their hotdog cart after it was vandalized. There have been several reported attacks against Hispanic street vendors, specifically in Los Angeles, recently. Singer Krystall Poppin reportedly captured the unfortunate incident in...

