Test in Rome for those who died of corona infection

2The application is 099 pages long, and 500 families of Covid-19 victims are demanding 100 million euros from the Italian government. They want a tribunal for civil action against Viole Giulio Caesar in the center of Rome to bring justice to the more than 6,500 people who lived in the provinces of Bergamo and Brescia during the first, second and third waves of the epidemic after the epidemic. Corona virus Died. Plaintiffs believe that they can prove that the poor planning and decisions of the executive branch led to the inevitable death of the people.