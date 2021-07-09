Cancel
Environment

Laird Park Campground Closed Due to Wildfire

By KLEW Staff
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaird Park Campground, located on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests’ Palouse Ranger District, will be closed for public safety due to the Sand Mountain fire in the area. In addition to the campground closure, several area trails will be closed for public safety during fire activity. The district plans to...

LATAH COUNTY - The Idaho Department of Lands announced Saturday that the Pine Creek and Sand Mountain Fires were being combined under one name - the Leland Complex. The Sand Mountain Fire is located about 2.5 miles east of Laird Park, in Latah County, and has grown to 850 acres, with no containment achieved as of Monday morning. The Pine Creek Fire is located about 2.5 miles east of Juliaetta and is currently estimated at 560 acres in size and is considered 50% contained.
