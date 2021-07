The record heat will dominate the western US this week and as a result the east will have more of a northwest flow keeping the Susquehanna Valley out of the extreme heat. A cool front will move across the great lakes Tuesday and a southwesterly flow will boost us to near 90 again. A few showers and storms may be around on Wednesday as the front moves through. That will be followed by more comfortable weather on Thursday. Another weaker front will slide through with just a few showers on Friday, followed again by comfortable weather for Saturday. The humidity looks like it may return later in the weekend into early nest week with an increase in scattered showers and thunderstorms.