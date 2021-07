WENDAKE, QC, July 8, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - On this historic day when the first woman is elected to head the Assembly of First Nations (AFN), the Chiefs of the AFNQL unite around National Chief RoseAnne Archibald, designated by the General Assembly after five rounds of voting. The Chiefs of the AFNQL assure her of their support, as their ancestors would have done at times in their history when they had to come together to be stronger. The AFNQL also acknowledges the honourable gesture of Mr. Reginald Bellerose who conceded victory as well as the dignity of all the other candidates in this leadership race, Mr. Alvin Fiddler, Dr. Cathy Martin, Ms. Jodi Calahoo-Stonehouse, Mr. Kevin Hart and Mr. Lee Crowchild.