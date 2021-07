WWE fans can't believe Nikki A.S.H. just successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Charlotte Flair to become the Raw Women's Champion! One of the most exciting aspects of the Money in the Bank pay-per-view is not exactly who wins, but the potential for that winner to show up at any time to cash in their contract and potentially win the championship. With Nikki A.S.H. (who just recently had a major character shift from formerly being known as Nikki Cross) winning the Women's Money in the Bank contract, fans were waiting to see when she would take her shot. It turns out it was the Monday Night Raw after.