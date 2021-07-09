Bad drivers, it’s time to confess what you do and why

Having to set an appointment with my wife soon to go and get her Texas Driver's License got me thinking about the machine I took my Driver's Test in way back in 1987 to get my license. The High School I went to didn't have Driver's Education, you had to take it somewhere else-either at another school or through a company. So I waited til I was 18 to get my license. My Uncle Ed was the one who taught me how to drive in an old maroon Buick Regal. That thing was a land yacht for sure--especially to an 18 year old kid who had never before been behind the wheel. It was kind of him to take the time though-and he was always wheeling and dealing (pun intended) with cars; buying used ones that were in bad shape for a few hundred bucks, and totally fixing them up and selling them for big profit.