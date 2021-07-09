Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Bad drivers, it’s time to confess what you do and why

By Gary Richards
East Bay Times
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ: I had to chuckle over this line from one of your readers: “I’m still the best driver I know.”. Has there ever been a single person ever who thinks they’re not a great driver?. Michael Babcock, Oakland. A: Let’s find out. And let’s check both good and bad drivers.

www.eastbaytimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fess#Confess#Cars
Related
TrafficEast Bay Times

‘I’m not a perfect driver. Please don’t honk at me’: Roadshow

Q: I’m an older woman who is a self-professed bad driver. My friends who are good drivers agree. I don’t like driving and avoid it whenever possible. My problem is that I become distracted by my own thoughts and get into a state of flow that has nothing to do with the task at hand, which is driving. It happens more on familiar routes or long stretches of a featureless freeway.
Midland, TXPosted by
LoneStar 92

What Car Did You Pass Your Driver’s Test In?

Having to set an appointment with my wife soon to go and get her Texas Driver's License got me thinking about the machine I took my Driver's Test in way back in 1987 to get my license. The High School I went to didn't have Driver's Education, you had to take it somewhere else-either at another school or through a company. So I waited til I was 18 to get my license. My Uncle Ed was the one who taught me how to drive in an old maroon Buick Regal. That thing was a land yacht for sure--especially to an 18 year old kid who had never before been behind the wheel. It was kind of him to take the time though-and he was always wheeling and dealing (pun intended) with cars; buying used ones that were in bad shape for a few hundred bucks, and totally fixing them up and selling them for big profit.
CarsPosted by
95.3 Big Kat

What Car Did You Pass Your Driver’s Test In?

Having to set an appointment with my wife soon to go and get her Texas Driver's License got me thinking about the machine I took my Driver's Test in way back in 1987 to get my license. The High School I went to didn't have Driver's Education, you had to take it somewhere else-either at another school or through a company. So I waited til I was 18 to get my license. My Uncle Ed was the one who taught me how to drive in an old maroon Buick Regal. That thing was a land yacht for sure--especially to an 18 year old kid who had never before been behind the wheel. It was kind of him to take the time though-and he was always wheeling and dealing (pun intended) with cars; buying used ones that were in bad shape for a few hundred bucks, and totally fixing them up and selling them for big profit.

Comments / 0

Community Policy