AARP endorses tax credit for family caregivers

Tax policy and TikTok is not the likeliest combination, but it does seem to be an effective one when it comes to spreading the word about the latest government rollout. The words “child tax credit,” for example, can sound wonky and opaque—like something that has to do with politics and bureaucracy, not with people. It might be somewhat tiresome to hear me explain, in technical terms, that the expanded tax credits are monthly payments of $300 per child under six and $250 per child six or older every month for the rest of the year, and begin to phase out for joint filers of more than $150,000. It might even sound too good to be true—cold hard cash deposited straight to families’ bank accounts, no strings attached. (And indeed, it has been difficult to get eligible families enrolled in the program for some of these reasons.)