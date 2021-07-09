Wild Rift A Month of Ruin Event: Luciana, Senna and Akshan to join the other Sentinels of Light
With the release of the Sentinel couple Senna and Lucian, a new event complementing them has been surfaced. A Month of Ruin Event will start on the 9th of July, 2021 in Wild Rift. As the name suggests, it will stay for a whole month till the 10th of August. The players have the opportunity to join the Sentinels in their goal to stop the Black Mist and earn lots of rewards like special event icons, emotes, baubles, skin poses and spawn tags.gamingonphone.com
