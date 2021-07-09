Wild Rift A Month of Ruin Event: Luciana, Senna and Akshan to join the other Sentinels of Light

Riot Games has presented to Akshan, the Rebel Sentinel, a new champion that will arrive this July in League of Legends together with the update 11.15. Currently, at the time of writing, we have version 11.14 available, so we will have to wait a couple of weeks more, until approximately July 21, to be able to welcome this New Character. Below we detail everything we know about him, in addition to explaining the operation of his skills and more.