Aaron Boone had good news to report on Saturday. Yes, really, good news remains possible for the Yankees in a season that seems headed to irrelevancy. Former AL Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber is making progress from a right shoulder strain and could throw a bullpen session by the end of next week. Meanwhile, Luis Severino will throw live batting practice on Sunday in his recovery from Tommy John surgery and a groin injury. The plan is for Severino to do that a second time before going on a rehabilitation assignment.