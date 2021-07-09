Red Flag Warning issued for South Bighorn Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 12:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: South Bighorn Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Hot Temperatures...and Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior with any new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY...Fire Weather Zone 285. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona. In North Central WY...Hot Springs...Johnson...Washakie. * WIND: Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY: As low as 13 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the lower to mid 80s.alerts.weather.gov
