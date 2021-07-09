Red Flag Warning issued for North Zone Bridger Teton NF and Grand Teton NP by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 20:38:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: North Zone Bridger Teton NF and Grand Teton NP; Salt and Wyoming Ranges, West Zone Bridger Teton NF; West Wind River Mountains, East Zone Bridger Teton NF RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT FRIDAY * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Hot Temperatures...and Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Northwest WY Fire Zone....415. In West Central WY Fire Zones...414...416. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont. In North Central WY...Park. In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette...Teton. * WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY: As low as 13 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s.