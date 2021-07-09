Red Flag Warning issued for Casper Mountain, Natrona County, Casper BLM by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 20:38:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Casper Mountain; Natrona County, Casper BLM RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT FRIDAY * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Hot Temperatures...and Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY...Fire Weather Zones 280 and 300. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Natrona. * WIND: Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY: As low as 11 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Lows around 60. Highs around 90.alerts.weather.gov
