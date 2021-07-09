Cancel
Hooper, UT

Explosion caused fire destroys garage, damages home

By Melanie Porter
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 11 days ago
A three-alarm fire triggered by an explosion in the Garage of a Hooper, Utah home caused damage to two residences Thursday evening.

Responders were dispatched to a garage fire just after 5 p.m. Thursday.

When they arrived, they learned an explosion occurred in the garage and then a fire extended into the home.

The fire caused the garage to collapse and extensive damage was found inside the home. The fire also spread to another residence that was north of the original home, but damage was limited to the outside.

Everyone inside the two home were able to evacuate safely and no injuries were reported.

Crews from Weber, Riverdale, Roy, North Davis, Clinton, and Ogden City Fire Department’s responded to the scene.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

