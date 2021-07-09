Cancel
Behind Viral Videos

'Not that cute' - Boutique's email about job applicant's looks gets viral TikTok response

By Taryn Asher
fox2detroit.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOX 2 - A local boutique is publicly apologizing about a prospective employee who received an email from one of the owners - saying she was "not that cute." That harsh review of her appearance has now gone viral in a video by her on TikTok. "I apologize for something...

Daily Dot

‘They don’t deserve your amazing food’: Black chef on TikTok claims guests only talked to, made eye contact with her white helper

Thara Moïse, a personal chef who posts about cooking for private parties on TikTok, shared how she was on the receiving end of microaggressions from recent guests. In the video, which currently has over 1 million views and over 390,000 likes, Moïse says in a voiceover, “Tell me why my guests barely acknowledged me today. Every time I tried to ask them questions or get them ready for their next course or just engage with them, they literally wouldn’t talk to me.”
Auburn Hills, MIPosted by
Upworthy

A boutique didn't hire this applicant because she's 'not that cute.' The internet shot back.

Pretty privilege may not feel like a real thing to some of us, but our physical appearance may play a larger role in the opportunities and treatment we receive than we might think. Perhaps no one understands this better than Gracie Lorincz, a 21-year-old graduate from Michigan. Lorincz recently graduated from Hope College and applied for a brand representative position at Ava Lane Boutique, a clothing store in Auburn Hills, Michigan. After her interview, she received a rather unsettling email from the boutique, one she was never supposed to receive. It claimed that she was "not that cute," and hence, did not make a good candidate for the role. When the young woman posted about the experience on TikTok, thousands came to her defense, Bored Panda reports.
Auburn Hills, MINewsweek

Clothing Store Sends Email to Job Applicant Calling Her 'Not That Cute'

A Michigan company has apologized after a viral video showed an email from the vice president of operations calling a job applicant "not that cute." 21-year-old Gracie Lorincz shared the video to her TikTok account after applying for a brand ambassador position at Ava Lane Boutique in Auburn Hills, Michigan. The video showed an email sent to her from Chuck DeGrendel, vice president of operations and husband of the owner, which was aimed only for wife Laura Langen DeGrendel.
