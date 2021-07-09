Winona Lake Jazz Festival Welcomes World-Renowned Drummer Mark Guiliana
WINONA LAKE — The 2021 Winona Lake Jazz Festival will feature Mark Guiliana – recognized as one of the world’s leading drummers – and his jazz quartet from New York. The concert will take place from 1 to 7 p.m. July 24 at Winona Lake Limitless Park, 1598 Park Ave., Winona Lake. Part of the Grace College and Village at Winona Festival of Music, the free, outdoor concert is sponsored by Sweetwater Sound, according to a news release from Grace College.timesuniononline.com
Comments / 0