New this week: 'Black Widow,' Jakob Dylan and 'Gossip Girl'

Texarkana Gazette
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's a collection curated by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists of what's arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. It's not free, but Marvel's long-awaited "Black Widow" standalone comes to Disney+ this Friday for a $29.99 rental (it's debuting simultaneously in theaters nationwide). Not entirely an origin story, not entirely a farewell, this film directed by Cate Shortland picks up in the middle with Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff. It takes place after the events of "Captain America: Civil War" and finds her reuniting with her superspy sister (a sharp and funny Florence Pugh) to take down the organization that robbed both of their childhoods. "Stranger Things'" David Harbour and Rachel Weisz also star.

