POTUS

Fauci Says Current Vaccines Will Stand Up To The Delta Variant

NPR
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust before the fireworks, President Biden strolled onto the South Lawn to mark the Fourth of July with a speech. Hundreds of people were gathered - big Independence Day celebration. And Biden said the country is, quote, "closer than ever to declaring our independence from" the coronavirus. Maybe. It also seems like the road ahead could still be a long one, with the Delta variant now the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S. and mounting questions over how effective current vaccines are against it. Well, I'm joined by someone who can help us tackle some of those questions - the president's chief medical adviser. Dr. Anthony Fauci, welcome back.

Anthony Fauci
