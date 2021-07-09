Rugby team nearly takes state D-1

It would literally turn out to be a thunderous battle between two titans of Massachusetts high school rugby. With top-seeded and unbeaten Milton High, winners of three (including the last two) Division 2 state championships since their inception in 2013 and the Division 1 level in their first year, meeting Boston College High School, the number-three seed and winners of four straight D-1 titles from 2015 to 2018, meeting for the state crown, the matchup would be billed as a perfect storm of sorts.