Surfside Officials: We Weren't Notified Of Severe Deterioration Before Condo Collapse

What caused the deadly Surfside condo collapse that left 64 people confirmed dead and 76 more missing? It's been two weeks, and we still have very few answers. But NPR has found that nine months before the building fell, an engineering firm inspected the structure and found troubling problems in the concrete. Town officials and the condo association say they were never warned of any danger. NPR's Brian Mann has been reporting on this and joins us now. Hi, Brian.