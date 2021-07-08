Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Surfside, FL

Surfside Officials: We Weren't Notified Of Severe Deterioration Before Condo Collapse

NPR
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat caused the deadly Surfside condo collapse that left 64 people confirmed dead and 76 more missing? It's been two weeks, and we still have very few answers. But NPR has found that nine months before the building fell, an engineering firm inspected the structure and found troubling problems in the concrete. Town officials and the condo association say they were never warned of any danger. NPR's Brian Mann has been reporting on this and joins us now. Hi, Brian.

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Surfside, FL
Government
City
Miami Beach, FL
State
Florida State
City
Surfside, FL
Surfside, FL
Business
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ari Shapiro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npr#The Condo Association#Morabito Consultants#The Condo Board#Condo Association Board#Verb8tm Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi says GOP antics won't stop Jan. 6 panel's work

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Thursday said the panel looking into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol “will not let" GOP "antics stand in the way” of the investigation, offering her first detailed remarks on her rejection of two Republican lawmakers for the committee. “It's my responsibility as...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate falling behind on infrastructure

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is falling behind on his plan to pass both a bipartisan infrastructure package and a budget resolution during the July work period after Republicans voted in unison Wednesday to block a motion to begin the infrastructure debate. Now the start of the Senate floor...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate braces for a nasty debt ceiling fight

Republicans are digging in on the federal debt limit, warning Democrats that it will be up to them to avoid a default as President Biden pushes for trillions more in spending. GOP senators are taking a firm line as Democrats plot a path for their $3.5 trillion spending measure, which the party plans to pass with budget reconciliation rules that will prevent the GOP from blocking it with a filibuster.
SoccerABC News

Sweden stuns US 3-0 in women's soccer at Olympics

TOKYO -- Sweden didn't have to bunker down on defense against the Americans this time. Stina Blackstenius scored a pair of goals and the Swedes stunned the United States at the Olympics with a 3-0 victory Wednesday in the women's soccer tournament. The Americans, ranked No. 1 in the world...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Paris MarxJeff Bezos thanks Amazon workers for Blue Origin launch in revealingly tone-deaf moment

On Tuesday morning, former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos boarded Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft in West Texas with his brother, Mark, Mercury 13 astronaut candidate Wally Funk and an 18-year-old Dutch student for the first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew. The Blue Origin accomplishment was the second suborbital flight in nine days, with Richard Branson having blasted off last week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy