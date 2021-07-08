Cancel
Gouverneur, NY

Albert “Tick” Henderson Gardner, Ph.D.

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTicky was born January 8, 1932 in Gouverneur, NY. and passed on January 12, 2021 in Miami, FL. with his wife Ginny and daughter Emily by his side. He was a kindhearted and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend whose memory will continue to be honored thru the life of his family and friends. Tick was the son of Alice McDougall Gardner (Chilton) and Joseph Gardner. Joseph Gardner was killed in the line of duty in 1937 while serving with the Gouverneur Volunteer Fire Department. Tick graduated from Gouverneur High School in 1949, where he excelled in academics and sports. He was selected as the Co-MVP for basketball in 1949 with his lifetime friend Jimmy Marshall. Basketball remained a lifetime passion for him, from playing to following. He also enjoyed following baseball and football. After graduating high school he worked in the paper mill and then served two years in the US Army, working as a company clerk. He returned to Gouverneur and married Olive A. Liscum in 1955. He later worked as a mucker at St. Joe’s zinc mine in Balmat, NY. A recount of his experiences during this time was featured on NCPR’s North Country at Work project back in 2019, which included a short audio feature and written account of his 9 months working in the mines.* His time spent in the mines was the “single most formative experience of his life”, convincing him to pursue higher education.

