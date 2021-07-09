Cancel
Pennsylvania State

A key Pa. Republican asks counties to hand over ballots and election equipment for an Arizona-style ‘audit’

By Andrew Seidman, Jonathan Lai Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
Scranton Times
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEight months after the 2020 election, a key Pennsylvania Republican lawmaker is heeding former President Donald Trump’s demands for investigations into his false claims of fraud. State Sen. Doug Mastriano, a likely gubernatorial candidate and a leading election denialist in the state, sent letters Wednesday to multiple counties seeking election-related...

