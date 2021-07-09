A key Pa. Republican asks counties to hand over ballots and election equipment for an Arizona-style ‘audit’

HARRISBURG (AP) – One of three counties targeted by a PA lawmaker for a “forensic investigation” of the state’s 2020 presidential election won’t allow third-party access to its voting machines. The three commissioners in Tioga County made the decision. Sen. Doug Mastriano’s request for cooperation involves access to Tioga County’s voting machines. But, Gov. Tom Wolf’s top election official told counties that the state would decertify any election equipment that is subject to any such third-party access. The county’s solicitor, Christopher Gabriel, said that the county needs voting machines for the next election and buying new ones would be expensive.