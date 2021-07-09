Take home a piece of history as The Varsity in Athens closes its doors after nearly 100 years

ATHENS, Ga. — The Athens location of the Varsity, located down the street from the University of Georgia, is closing after nearly 100 years of service.

Memorabilia from the iconic burger and hot dog joint now fill a Gwinnett County warehouse. These items will soon go to the highest bidders in an online auction. The signs, menus, tables and chairs, and more will all be up for grabs.

Many are excited that many historic items will be available to the public.

“There’s people all over the world, in my opinion, that probably know that when you say, ‘The Varsity.’ They know what you’re talking about,” said customer Danny Rampey.

After 89 years and being just down the street from UGA, the restaurant recently closed. Almost everything that was inside and some of what was outside will now go on sale to the public.

“I think the Coke bottle menu was really cool. The map of the UGA campus because Athens and The Varsity are synonymous to me,” said customer Mark Meadows.

Meadows has eaten there for decades and plans to take part in the online auction. He and Rampey said these are collectibles that any Varsity fan would love to own.

“When you thought of Athens, when you thought of football, and you thought of The Varsity — because everybody’s gotta eat,” said Rampey.

©2021 Cox Media Group