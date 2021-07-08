Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

2021's Best & Worst States For Teen Drivers - Where Does Wisconsin Rank?

Posted by 
WMIL FM106.1
WMIL FM106.1
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Getting a driver's license is every 16-year-olds dream. They have the open road and freedom to drive where they please, but this time can also be very stressful for parents. Driving has its perks, but it can also be extremely dangerous, especially with a new driver behind the wheel. However, some states are better than others for teen drivers, and WalletHub, a personal finance site, reviewed data to find out this year's best and worst states for young drivers.

fm106.iheart.com

Comments / 0

WMIL FM106.1

WMIL FM106.1

Milwaukee, WI
293
Followers
168
Post
113K+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee's Best Country! WMIL-FM

 https://fm106.iheart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
State
Alaska State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Maryland State
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Wisconsin Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Environment#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
Missouri StateJacksonville Journal Courier

Missouri ranked worst state for pandemic safety

In a new report by personal finance site WalletHub, Missouri was rated the least-safe state during the coronavirus pandemic. To find who was the safest state (Vermont) and who was the least safe, the report compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C. across five metrics, including the rate of COVID-19 transmission, positive testing rate, hospitalization and death rates, as well as the share of the population which is vaccinated.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
WMIL FM106.1

4 Wisconsin Cities Among The Best & Worst Cities For First-Time Homebuyers

There's a lot of work that goes into purchasing your first home, like finding the perfect location, the right pricing, added features you want, and the list goes on. With multiple components to house shopping, where to start can be difficult. WalletHub, a personal finance site, simplified the process and compared 300 cities of various sizes to find the best and worst areas for first-time homebuyers.
Georgia Staterismedia.com

Georgia Ranks as Best State for Retirees

Aspiring retirees struggling to decide where they want to live may be in luck. A new Best and Worst States to Retire in 2021 report from Bankrate.com has pointed out some of the more desirable destinations for folks looking to step away from their careers. According to the report, Georgia...
Wisconsin Statehngnews.com

Wisconsin State Patrol July Law of the Month: Teens, let’s make this a safe, sober summer

Wisconsin teens and alcohol is a mixed news topic. The good news: The percent of high schoolers who drink alcohol has dropped over the last decade. The bad news: According to information available on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website, Wisconsin ranks in the top ten states for the percent of high schoolers who drank alcohol recently and fourth for percent of high schoolers who ever drank alcohol.
Louisiana StatePosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

Louisiana Ranked Worst State for At-Risk Youth

Sure, we can do a lot of things better in Louisiana, but this might take the cake. We spend our days arguing over silly political stances on Facebook. Look at your timeline lately. It's all bickering from across party line and it's sad. It's sad that we spend so much time and energy arguing over matters that ironically don't matter ion the grand scheme of things. While at the same time, our kids are struggling. If I was a politician Louisiana, big or small, I would immediately drop everything and focus on our kids, because they are our future, and they should be the most important thing to us.
TrafficPosted by
US 103.3

See Where North Dakota Ranks For 2021’s Worst Drivers?

North Dakota pretty much sucks at driving. At least according to a new study by Yahoo. In the article North Dakota ranks especially high for speeding and getting caught. We came in at number 3 for our high number of Google searches for "speeding ticket" or "traffic ticket" compared to searches for gas. What's even more troubling is how high we rank for drinking and driving. NO state in the United States has more DUI's per 1,000 drivers than the Peace Garden State. A whopping 8.68.
Maryland StateWbaltv.com

Maryland ranks as the worst state for retirement: Bankrate

Bad news for retirees in Maryland -- the state is ranked the worst place to retire, according to the website Bankrate. Bankrate says the ranking was based on five categories: Affordability, wellness, culture, weather and crime. Despite coming in dead last overall, Maryland's ranking for wellness came in fourth place.
PoliticsPosted by
Hot 97-5

Find Out Where North Dakota Ranks on List of Best Work from Home States

Since the pandemic, working from home is more popular than ever. Who would have thought that working from home would become a "thing"? Thanks to the 2020 pandemic, many Americans have worked from home for the past year and will continue to work from home for years to come. According to CNBC, big corporations like Amazon and Google are changing the way they do business and letting employees work from home. And if you desire to work from home, North Dakota is kind of the place to do it!
Illinois StatePosted by
Land Line Media

Infrastructure in Maine ranked the worst; best in Illinois

Congress is having a difficult time passing an infrastructure bill. Meanwhile, roads and bridges are crumbling. The situation is better in some states compared to others. Who has the best and worst infrastructure?. Recently, CNBC released its annual America’s Top States for Business. Among other categories, the study ranks states’...
Colorado StatePosted by
95 Rock KKNN

Colorado Man Filmed Himself Driving 167 MPH Killing One

A 44-year-old man has been convicted of vehicular homicide after officials say he hit a car while driving up to 167 miles per hour during a self-filmed Facebook live stream. An official news release was shared on Monday (July 19) via the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office, stating that on Oct. 13, 2018, 44-year-old Bryan Kirby was live streaming to his Facebook account while driving along E-470.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Only In Wisconsin

Newport State Park Is The Single Best State Park In Wisconsin And It’s Just Waiting To Be Explored

There’s a park near the tip of northern Door County that has it all – a fascinating history, wild woodland trails, lakeside campsites, deserted beaches, and a hidden lake. Newport State Park is separated from Door County’s biggest and most popular tourist attractions, and that’s a big part of its charm. This is a place […] The post Newport State Park Is The Single Best State Park In Wisconsin And It’s Just Waiting To Be Explored appeared first on Only In Your State.

Comments / 0

Community Policy