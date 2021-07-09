Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, FL

Heartbroken but humbled: Families begin cleaning up after tornado destroys homes on Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay

Posted by 
First Coast News
First Coast News
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Missy Lattanzie is heartbroken but humbled. Her home was picked up and thrown into a nearby lake at an RV park inside Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay. Her life is shattered and scattered. "I can't be more thankful because we could have had a loss of life, or injury, or something we couldn't recoup from. But, we can replace things," Lattanzie said.

www.firstcoastnews.com

Comments / 0

First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#Submarine Base#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Housing
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy