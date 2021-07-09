Suspect charged in Shen pursuit

(Shenandoah) – A Shenandoah man is in custody after leading authorities on a pursuit Thursday. Shenandoah Police say 39-year-old Jonathon Gray was arrested for eluding law enforcement, driving while a license is revoked and reckless driving. The arrest stems from an incident which began when an officer observed a blue Ford F-150 pickup near the intersection of Highway 59 and West Nishna Road driven by someone the officer recognized as not having a valid driver’s license.