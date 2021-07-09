Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shenandoah, IA

Suspect charged in Shen pursuit

By Mike Peterson
kmaland.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Shenandoah) – A Shenandoah man is in custody after leading authorities on a pursuit Thursday. Shenandoah Police say 39-year-old Jonathon Gray was arrested for eluding law enforcement, driving while a license is revoked and reckless driving. The arrest stems from an incident which began when an officer observed a blue Ford F-150 pickup near the intersection of Highway 59 and West Nishna Road driven by someone the officer recognized as not having a valid driver’s license.

www.kmaland.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shenandoah, IA
Crime & Safety
Page County, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Shenandoah, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
County
Page County, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reckless Driving#Shenandoah Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Walmart
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Van Horn, TXPosted by
Reuters

'Road to space': billionaire Bezos has successful suborbital jaunt

VAN HORN, Texas, July 20 (Reuters) - Jeff Bezos, the world's richest man, soared about 66.5 miles (107 km) above the Texas desert aboard his company Blue Origin's New Shepard launch vehicle on Tuesday and returned safely to Earth, a historic suborbital flight that helps to inaugurate a new era of private commercial space tourism.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden: ‘Killing people’ remark was call for big tech to act

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tempered his assessment that social media giants are “killing people” by hosting misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines on their platforms, saying Monday that he hoped they would not take it “personally” and instead would act to save lives. While companies like Facebook defend their...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi weighing GOP picks for Jan. 6 probe

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Tuesday that she has not yet accepted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy 's (R-Calif.) Republican picks for the Jan. 6 select committee. "I'm reviewing that," she said Tuesday morning. But opening the door to McCarthy's selections, Pelosi is also emphasizing that those lawmakers who voted...
POTUSCNN

The first Capitol riot felony sentence was exactly the right call

(CNN) — On July 19, Paul A. Hodgkins, the first insurrectionist convicted of a felony to be sentenced for his crime of storming the Capitol on January 6, received an eight-month sentence to federal prison. Federal district court Judge Randolph Moss, former Assistant Attorney General in the Department of Justice, sent a pitch perfect sentencing message in two important ways.

Comments / 0

Community Policy