Fight over Battle Mountain: Minturn will seek outside legal advice before considering developer’s proposal

Minturn Town Council members did not weigh a proposal from Battle Mountain developers for money owed to the town on Wednesday, nor are they likely to any time soon. Instead, elected officials have decided to hire outside legal services to examine the town’s options when it comes to the funds it owed from the large development agreement and annexation of areas of unincorporated land surrounding town which was approved by voters in 2008. The town went through with the annexation, but the development never materialized.