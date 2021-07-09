Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minturn, CO

Fight over Battle Mountain: Minturn will seek outside legal advice before considering developer’s proposal

By John LaConte
Posted by 
Vail Daily
Vail Daily
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Minturn Town Council members did not weigh a proposal from Battle Mountain developers for money owed to the town on Wednesday, nor are they likely to any time soon. Instead, elected officials have decided to hire outside legal services to examine the town’s options when it comes to the funds it owed from the large development agreement and annexation of areas of unincorporated land surrounding town which was approved by voters in 2008. The town went through with the annexation, but the development never materialized.

www.vaildaily.com

Comments / 0

Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
442K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

 https://www.swiftcom.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Minturn, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Supply#Legal Advice#Mountain Pass#Minturn Town Council#Town#The Ginn Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Vail, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Foley: The Vail Town Council needs you

This coming November, the town of Vail will have a Town Council election. Four seats will be available with two members of our council (Mayor Dave Chapin and Jenn Bruno) ineligible to run again due to term limits. Brian Stockmar and Travis Coggin will be eligible to run again should they choose.
Vail, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Vail to consider suspending new registrations for certain short-term rentals

The Vail Town Council will consider an emergency ordinance suspending new registrations for certain short-term rentals at its Tuesday meeting. The discussion is listed as an action item on the meeting agenda which begins at 6 p.m. in the Town Council chambers. Public comment will be available both in person and virtual. To register to provide public comment virtually, go to: US02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4P6uXQJET6ynQf_3SKfc1g.
Avon, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Avon plots improvements to recreation center, park and streets

In 2021, the town of Avon has nearly $6.9 million of its proposed revised budget slated for making capital improvements around town. While some of the projects in Avon are regularly scheduled improvements, others reflect the town’s investment in some of its larger assets, including Harry A. Nottingham Park. At...
Eagle County, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Letter: Address the problem first

Anybody living in Eagle County has likely been made aware of the issues related to lack of workforce housing in this and surrounding communities. While it was very good to read in several of Scott Miller’s recent articles various initiatives proposed at the county level to help address the immediate demand, there is very little being discussed at the Eagle County level regarding addressing the myriad causes of the problem.
Eagle County, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Pandemic relief gets to work on local trails

During a year of pandemic concessions, people everywhere learned that the great outdoors was a wonderful place to social distance. As a result, there was a notable increase in the number of folks recreating in Eagle County’s open spaces. That’s a mixed blessing. “Our recreation use is increasing, which is...
Vail, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Letter: The elephant in the room on affordable housing

As the town of Vail and Eagle County continue to invest millions to create affordable housing, there is an elephant in the room that all parties are assiduously avoiding facing. There are hundreds of lock-off units that exist in Vail and Eagle County that do not conform to existing zoning,...
Eagle County, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Letter: A local’s best-kept secret no more

I am one of the not insignificant number of individuals who work and live in two different counties. I’ve been an Eagle County resident for 15 years and a Garfield County employee for three years. I am calling upon city and town council members, the county commissioners of Eagle, Garfield and Pitkin, our state representatives and Gov. Jared Polis to improve the conditions and safety measures on both Cottonwood Pass and in the Glenwood Canyon throughway.
Avon, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Avon votes 3-2 to withdraw appeal of judge’s order on recall election

Three weeks after the town of Avon voted to appeal the decision handed down by District Court Judge Russell H. Granger, the town council voted to withdraw its appeal. During Tuesday night’s Town Council meeting, the council hosted a public discussion regarding the council’s original appeal of the judge’s order, which ruled in favor of the Avon Recall Committee and ordered the town to host a recall election for Mayor Sarah Smith Hymes and council member Tamra Underwood.
Pitkin County, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Mountain towns face ‘tough transition’

Pitkin County has lots of bragging rights when it comes to its expensive housing market, like that flashy $72.5 million home sale on Red Mountain last month, or the 650-acre Snowmass Falls Ranch that recently hit the market for $50 million. But for all of the furious action over the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy