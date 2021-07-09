Flood Advisory issued for Schuyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Schuyler The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Schuyler County in central New York * Until 445 AM EDT Friday. * At 1034 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Montour Falls, Odessa, Catharine, Alpine and Moreland. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.