Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hartford County, CT

Flash Flood Watch issued for Hartford, Tolland by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Hartford; Tolland FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northern Connecticut and western Massachusetts, including the following areas, in northern Connecticut, Hartford CT and Tolland CT. In western Massachusetts, Eastern Franklin MA, Eastern Hampden MA, Eastern Hampshire MA, Western Franklin MA, Western Hampden MA and Western Hampshire MA. * Until 4 PM EDT this afternoon. * The heaviest rainfall is expected roughly between 8 am and noon today. Rainfall from Elsa is expected to bring 2 to 4 inches of rain. * Across the Watch area, there is the potential for urban and poor drainage flash flooding, as well as the potential for flooding of small streams. A few larger tributary rivers could go into minor flood today.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tolland, CT
City
Hartford, CT
State
Massachusetts State
County
Tolland County, CT
State
Connecticut State
County
Hartford County, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Watch#Western Massachusetts#Ct#Extreme Weather#Eastern Franklin Ma#Eastern Hampden Ma#Eastern Hampshire Ma#Western Franklin Ma#Western Hampden Ma#Western Hampshire Ma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Amazon's Jeff Bezos makes history with all-civilian suborbital flight

Jeff Bezos, the 57-year-old founder of Amazon, has a new title to add to his résumé: astronaut. Bezos successfully flew to the edge of space Tuesday aboard a rocket and capsule developed by his private spaceflight company, Blue Origin. The billionaire entrepreneur made history by being part of the first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew. The much-anticipated trip was also the first crewed launch for Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden: ‘Killing people’ remark was call for big tech to act

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tempered his assessment that social media giants are “killing people” by hosting misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines on their platforms, saying Monday that he hoped they would not take it “personally” and instead would act to save lives. While companies like Facebook defend their...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Twitter timeout for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene COVID tweets

ATLANTA (AP) — Twitter is giving Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene a 12-hour timeout, saying some of her tweets violated the social media site’s policy against misinformation regarding the coronavirus pandemic. Twitter suspended the Republican from Georgia late Monday after President Joe Biden urged tech companies to take stronger action against...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Jim Jordan among McCarthy picks for Jan. 6 panel

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday is expected to pick five Republicans to serve on the special House committee created to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The top Republican on the bipartisan panel will be Rep. Jim Banks (Ind.), a rising star who is serving...
POTUSAP

Man faces 1st sentencing for felony in riot at US Capitol

CHICAGO (AP) — A Florida man who breached the U.S. Senate chamber carrying a Trump campaign flag is scheduled to become the first Jan. 6 rioter sentenced for a felony, in a hearing that will help set a benchmark for punishment in similar cases. Prosecutors want Paul Allard Hodgkins to...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration transfers first Guantanamo Bay detainee

The Biden administration on Monday announced its first transfer of a detainee from Guantanamo Bay. Abdul Latif Nasir, 56, will be repatriated to Morocco from the detention facility, bringing the number of prisoners still detained at Guantanamo Bay to 39. The Periodic Review Board (PRB) determined in 2016 that detaining...

Comments / 0

Community Policy