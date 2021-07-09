Flash Flood Watch issued for Hartford, Tolland by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Hartford; Tolland FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northern Connecticut and western Massachusetts, including the following areas, in northern Connecticut, Hartford CT and Tolland CT. In western Massachusetts, Eastern Franklin MA, Eastern Hampden MA, Eastern Hampshire MA, Western Franklin MA, Western Hampden MA and Western Hampshire MA. * Until 4 PM EDT this afternoon. * The heaviest rainfall is expected roughly between 8 am and noon today. Rainfall from Elsa is expected to bring 2 to 4 inches of rain. * Across the Watch area, there is the potential for urban and poor drainage flash flooding, as well as the potential for flooding of small streams. A few larger tributary rivers could go into minor flood today.