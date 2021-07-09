Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dewey by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 20:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dewey The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Dewey County in north central South Dakota * Until 915 PM MDT. * At 834 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lantry, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Lantry around 840 PM MDT. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH