Flood Advisory issued for Greensville by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 22:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Greensville The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Amelia County in central Virginia Chesterfield County in central Virginia The City of Colonial Heights in central Virginia Dinwiddie County in south central Virginia Prince George County in south central Virginia The City of Hopewell in south central Virginia The City of Petersburg in south central Virginia Northwestern Greensville County in southeastern Virginia Southwestern Surry County in southeastern Virginia Sussex County in southeastern Virginia The City of Emporia in southeastern Virginia * Until 1100 PM EDT. * At 648 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Petersburg, Dinwiddie, Hopewell, Colonial Heights, Emporia, Waverly, Wakefield, Claremont, Virginia State University, Disputanta, Fort Lee, Chester, Purdy, Prince George, Sussex, Jarratt, Dendron, Stony Creek, Carson and Ettrick. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.