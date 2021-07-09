Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Meade, Perkins, Ziebach by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 20:34:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing destructive winds and large damaging hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Meade; Perkins; Ziebach The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Ziebach County in west central South Dakota Northeastern Meade County in west central South Dakota Southeastern Perkins County in northwestern South Dakota * Until 930 PM MDT. * At 834 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of Usta, or 17 miles northwest of Faith, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Faith, Durkee Lake, Red Scaffold and Takini. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...60MPH