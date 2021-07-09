Flood Advisory issued for Gloucester, Middlesex, Northumberland by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 22:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gloucester; Middlesex; Northumberland The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Essex County in east central Virginia King and Queen County in east central Virginia Richmond County in east central Virginia Southeastern Westmoreland County in east central Virginia Lancaster County in eastern Virginia Northwestern Mathews County in eastern Virginia Middlesex County in eastern Virginia Northumberland County in eastern Virginia Northern Gloucester County in southeastern Virginia * Until 145 AM EDT. * At 942 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Gloucester Courthouse, Warsaw, Kilmarnock, Urbanna, Robley, Callao, Fair Port, King And Queen Court House, Deltaville, Lancaster, White Stone, Morattico, Jamaica, Church View, Saluda, Farnham, Sharps, Glenns, Heathsville and Center Cross. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.