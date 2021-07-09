Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Cherry, Western Cherry by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 21:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Cherry; Western Cherry SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN CHERRY COUNTY UNTIL 1000 PM CDT/900 PM MDT/ At 933 PM CDT/833 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Kilgore, or 19 miles west of Valentine, moving east at 50 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Valentine, Crookston and Highway 97 crossing the Niobrara River.alerts.weather.gov
