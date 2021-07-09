Severe Weather Statement issued for Hettinger by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 21:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This thunderstorm is capable of producing all types of severe weather including extremely large hail, destructive straight line winds and tornadoes. Move quickly to a safe shelter, such as an interior room, a bathroom or closet or basement. Target Area: Hettinger A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR HETTINGER COUNTY At 835 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mott, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of Hettinger County, including the following locations... Havelock. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH