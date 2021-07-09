Cancel
Joplin, MO

Probation granted in Joplin carjacking case

By Jeff Lehr
Posted by 
The Joplin Globe
The Joplin Globe
 11 days ago

A Joplin man pleaded guilty this week to an amended charge in a carjacking case and was granted a suspended sentence and probation.

Jacob R. Scribner, 33, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to a reduced count of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle in a plea bargain allowing a suspended sentence. The defendant had been facing a more serious offense of being an accessory to first-degree robbery.

Judge David Mouton accepted the plea agreement and assessed Scribner five years for the conviction with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years.

A probable-cause affidavit and a police report indicate that Scribner was one of three males who on July 19 of last year pulled up to a Ford Fusion parked outside the former Motel 6 at 3031 S. Range Line Road.

One of the people in the vehicle that pulled up — later identified as Tre R.A. Ackerson, 26, of Webb City — got out and pointed a gun at Anthony Torrence, 28, of Joplin, while Scribner purportedly climbed into the Fusion and drove off with it.

The vehicle occupied by the suspects was located at the Eagle Stop convenience store on Range Line Road, where Scribner was arrested.

Ackerson, who is facing several felony counts for various offenses in Jasper County and a murder charge in Barton County, remains charged with first-degree robbery in the carjacking case.

The Joplin Globe

The Joplin Globe

Joplin, MO
