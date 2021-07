Late March is the most absurd part of the baseball calendar. Every media outlet obsesses over who’s going to make the roster— which player will win the final bullpen spot or fourth outfielder job. The transiency of a modern roster renders the discussion foolish. Through the first 91 games of the season, the Yankees have already used 64 different players. Last year, they used 68 of them in a 60-game season. All the players who “miss the cut” at the end of Spring Training will have just as big a role on the team as the ones who beat them out.