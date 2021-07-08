Cancel
Emporia, VA

City of Emporia Funds Water Meter Replacement with Energy Project

ABM, a leading provider of facility solutions, has initiated an Energy Savings Performance Contract (ESPC) for the City of Emporia. The energy savings and efficiencies of the project help the city upgrade water meters city-wide with Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), projected to save $2.1 million in energy and operational savings over 20 years, while earning the city an additional projected $5.1 million in benefits.“An energy project can achieve much more than energy efficiency upgrades,” said Mark Hawkinson,President of ABM Technical Solutions. “The City of Emporia’s project is a prime example of how well-designed energy conservation measures can help local governments accomplish wider sustainability,security, and resilience goals.” ABM’s ESPC also creates energy and operational savings to help fund needed improvements to the water treatment plant, including SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) system assets and lighting,ventilation, and plumbing upgrades. In addition to the city-wide water meter replacement and new AMI system, the project also improves water conservation for municipal buildings with new or retrofitted water fixtures.The project also upgrades interior and exterior lighting with efficient LED technology, including traffic signals and streetlights. Five municipal buildings, including the Richardson Library and Police Department, will receive infrastructure upgrades to their HVAC, security, and building automation assets.The AMI system is expected to help residents of the City of Emporia avoid excessive water waste by detecting possible leaks and sending alerts. “This project has sped up several important initiatives for our residents,” said William Johnson, City Manager. “With ABM’s project, we could stop hunting for funding, and start moving forward on these key goals.”ABM’s Energy Performance Contracting Program enables local governments and others, such as schools and federal agencies, to invest in critical facility needs like air quality, infrastructure, and sustainability goals.The program is designed to drive costs out of a facility’s operating budget, redirecting savings to fund mission critical facility needs. This video outlines how ABM provides custom technical and financial solutions for government facilities without upfront costs or tax increases.

