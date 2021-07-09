Sivia Law team adds new attorney
In further expanding its practice, Sivia Law is welcoming Attorney Calley Mize to its Edwardsville team. Mize has been a practicing attorney since passing the bar exam in February 2015. Previous endeavors include work for the Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance Foundation and participation in the Immigration Detention Project. Additional efforts include fundraising work for UNICEF in Dublin, Ireland and employment at firms in and around the Edwardsville area.www.theintelligencer.com
