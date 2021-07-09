Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Mauer der Totem trailer drops, reveals new details

Zombies need to party too. Hidden in the Mauer Der Toten map, players can teleport to a crazy 80s nightclub with dancing zombies and a sadistic plush bunny DJing. You just need to find all six parts of the bunny’s body to teleport there — and there are some big rewards to claim. This isn’t an easy Easter egg like the one in Firebase Z — you’ll have to fight a horde of zombies in a very enclosed space, and defeat a Mangler mini-boss before you’re allowed to claim a random reward. There are three mystery doors, and depending on what you pick, you’ll get a different prize for each one. Check out the full guide below for screenshots and text tutorials explaining exactly how to reach this weird hidden area.