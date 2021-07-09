Cancel
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Mauer der Totem trailer drops, reveals new details

By Olivia Richman
invenglobal.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Everything and everyone can be corrupted. Even those close to you. I doubt you realize what she has done." An official trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's Mauer der Totem has dropped. This is a round-based Zombie mode that takes place near the Berlin Wall in 1984. In the video, the Requiem squad is back and fighting off the undead in one of the most chaotic trailers ever.

#Cold War#Black Ops#The Crbr S
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's next zombies map arrives next week

I've heard Berlin is lovely this time of year, but it's looking a little hellish in the trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's next zombies map, Mauer Der Toten. Arriving with the mid-season patch for Season 4 of Cold War and Warzone next Thursday, July 15, Mauer Der Toten is a dense, urban nightmare straddling rooftops, streets and underground tunnels. We see survivors zipping between buildings using ziplines, while screeching subway trains promise to make traversal under Berlin's streets rather problematic.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update 1.20 Patch Notes

Update 1.20 has arrived for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. On PS5, this update is version 1.020.000. Season 4 Reloaded is finally here, bringing a much-needed mid-season refresh to the game. New weapons, modes, operators, and more are coming to both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone with the release of update 1.20. The content won’t go live until Season 4 Reloaded officially releases on July 15, but the preloading has already started for some players. Here’s everything new with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War update 1.20.
Video Gamespsu.com

Call Of Duty Black Ops Cold War Is Getting A Free Trial From July 22-29

Treyarch has announced that Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War will be kicking off a free-to-play period from July 22 across all platforms. The free-to-play trial will wrap up on July 29, and will give players a chance to sample a number of content from the Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War Multiplayer and Zombies offering, including Mauer Der Toten and playlists from the new Rush map.
Video GamesPosted by
Forbes

Here’s When The Mauer Der Toten Zombies Map Comes To ‘Black Ops Cold War’

Zombies. Robots. Explosions. All this and more makes the new Mauer Der Toten map coming to Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies mode look pretty darn great. I’m actually not the biggest Zombies mode player but Cold War has done such a great job with these maps it’s making me a believer. I typically stick with multiplayer and battle royale, but this year’s Zombies is a blast.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Black Ops Cold War Zombies: How To Turn On Power & Pack-A-Punch | Mauer Der Toten

The first step of every Call of Duty: Zombies Easter egg is unlocking the Pack-a-Punch Machine. The Zombies maps usually follow a pretty strict formula — first you turn on power, then you activate the Pack-a-Punch. In this map, that formula is strictly adhered to, but actually reaching the Power Room is a lot harder this time around. You’ll also need to arm up and be ready for a challenging mini-boss encounter before you can turn on the Pack-a-Punch Machine proper.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

The best Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War OTs 9 class

The highly anticipated Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season Four Reloaded update has arrived. There’s now a bunch of new content for both multiplayer and the Zombies mode. In typical Call of Duty fashion, the mid-season update includes a new weapon. This time, the Black Ops Cold War submachine gun category has a new addition in the form of the OTs 9.
Video GamesDestructoid

The devastating ‘Nuke’ scorestreak returns in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War aficionados have a new reason to fear online’s finest, (or at least biggest cheating), players. The famously devastating “Nuke” scorestreak has returned, now available to launch in all of Black Ops Cold War‘s multiplayer modes. This Black Ops Cold War appearance is the first time the Nuke scorestreak has been deployed in a Treyarch Call of Duty title.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Black Ops Cold War Zombies: How To Build & Upgrade Klaus The Robot Buddy | Mauer Der Toten

Want an AI companion to help you fight back the infinite hordes of undead on Mauer Der Toten? You can do it by rebuilding Klaus, the most conspicuous Easter egg step you’ll encounter while exploring the ruins of Berlin. By finding two hidden items, you can rebuild Klaus and have him join you — you can order him order to specific spots, and he’ll attack any incoming zombies without your input. You can re-summon Klaus with the radios all around the map, and you can even upgrade him into a punk rock robot killing machine.
Video GamesGamespot

How To Obtain And Upgrade CRBR-S Wonder Weapon In CoD: Black Ops Cold War's Zombies Mauer Der Toten

Call of Duty's Season 4 Reloaded update for Black Ops Cold War Zombies adds lots of new content with the launch of Mauer der Toten, including a powerful new Wonder Weapon. The CRBR-S Wonder Weapon starts off as an energy-based pistol with an orbiting repeater that fires an extra shot when you fire. To upgrade it into one of three additional variants, you’ll need special weapon Mod Kits that will attach onto the CRBR-S, modifying it into a completely different weapon.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Black Ops Cold War Zombies: How To Unlock The Wonder Weapon FREE | Mauer Der Toten

Every Call of Duty: Zombies map has a Wonder Weapon — that’s just how these maps work. And if you’re planning on completing the Easter Egg quest, you’ll need to get your hands on one. There are multiple ways to get the CRBR-S energy pistol, but there’s only one way to guarantee a drop for free. You can earn one randomly by completing trials or opening Mystery Boxes, but this is the sure-fire way to get one. It isn’t too hard, and you can grab it by Round 10 even if you’re playing solo.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Black Ops Cold War Zombies: How To Unlock The Disco Club Easter Egg | Mauer Der Toten

Zombies need to party too. Hidden in the Mauer Der Toten map, players can teleport to a crazy 80s nightclub with dancing zombies and a sadistic plush bunny DJing. You just need to find all six parts of the bunny’s body to teleport there — and there are some big rewards to claim. This isn’t an easy Easter egg like the one in Firebase Z — you’ll have to fight a horde of zombies in a very enclosed space, and defeat a Mangler mini-boss before you’re allowed to claim a random reward. There are three mystery doors, and depending on what you pick, you’ll get a different prize for each one. Check out the full guide below for screenshots and text tutorials explaining exactly how to reach this weird hidden area.

