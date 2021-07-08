Cancel
Suttons Bay, MI

Where Are They Now: Suttons Bay’s Dwaun Anderson

By Matthew Doyle
MISportsNow
MISportsNow
 12 days ago
Suttons Bay alum Dwaun Anderson ended his career with the Norsemen as one of the top basketball players in northern Michigan history.

He led the Norsemen to the state championship in 2010 where they finished as the runner-up in Class C, their best finish in program history.

As a senior, he earned Mr. Basketball honors for the state, marking the first time someone from northern Michigan received that honor. He still remembers the day he found out.

“I was actually at Burger King. I met my head coach at Burger King. He was like ‘Yeah, just meet me here. I’ve got to let you know something or I’ve got to talk to you or something,'” Anderson said. “We got breakfast and he was like ‘Yeah, so you know you won Mr. Basketball?’ I was like ‘What?’ I didn’t believe it, I couldn’t believe it at all.”

Following his time at Suttons Bay, Anderson went to Michigan State, but he never played a game for the Spartans. He transferred to Wagner to compete in basketball.

After college, Anderson hired an agent but ultimately did not play professional basketball. After working with juvenile delinquents for the state, Anderson now works full-time in security.

Check out the full interview with Anderson in the MiSportsNow podcast.

MiSportsNow is taking a look back at some of the great athletes that played in northern Michigan in the Where Are They Now? segment. If viewers have any suggestions, feel free to reach out to our sports department at SportsDepartment@9and10news.com.

MISportsNow

MISportsNow

Traverse City, MI
MISportsNow is Northern Michigan’s home for exclusive coverage of high school and college athletics. Featuring original video, stories and photo galleries as well as scores and schedules, MISportsNow.com is Northern Michigan’s go-to spot for up-to-date coverage of more than 100 high schools – from Isabella County to the Eastern U.P. MISportsNow gives fans and student-athletes the unique opportunity to interact with the 9&10 News and Local 32 sports team by sharing video, photos and story ideas.

