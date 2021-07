Ethiopia has been at loggerheads with downstream neighbors Egypt and Sudan for years over a $4.8 billion mega-dam it’s building on the Nile River. Tensions ratcheted up in early July when Ethiopia resumed filling a 74 billion cubic-meter (2.6 trillion cubic-foot) reservoir behind the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam. The three nations hadn’t yet agreed on a timetable. Egypt described the unilateral action as a violation of international law and took its case to the United Nations Security Council.