Police investigate fatal stabbing at downtown Tacoma apartment building

TACOMA, Wash. — Police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed Thursday evening in downtown Tacoma.

Officers were called at 5 p.m. to the lobby of the Winthrop Apartment building in the 700 block of Commerce Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man, 44, who had been stabbed and started lifesaving measures.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, law enforcement said.

Police said after they identified a suspect in the stabbing, a 35-year-old emerged from an apartment and turned himself in.

KIRO 7 spoke with a woman who lives at the Winthrop Apartments. She claimed to know both the suspect and the victim.

“I saw the aftermath of it. I came outside and saw them doing CPR on the gentlemen, so I went up and got my ex and came back down and, ugh, it sucked,” said the woman, who identified herself only as Cathy.

“I’m just glad that [the suspect] turned himself in,” Cathy said. “I never would have thought that [the suspect] could have actually did what he did, but something snapped,” she continued.

At this time, police do not have a motive for the stabbing and do not know if the two men knew each other.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide. The investigation is ongoing.

