76th Annual Gerry Rodeo to Feature Several Innovations
After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Gerry Rodeo is returning this summer for its 76th year. The event will be held August 4-7 and will feature four days of performances of professional rodeo. In addition, the rodeo will feature several new innovations. Rodeo spokesman Paul Cooley says they include the addition of an 18-foot wide stadium-style video board, which will enable fans to watch the action on the screen and in the arena, in addition to seeing replays...chautauquatoday.com
