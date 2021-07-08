76th Annual Gerry Rodeo to Feature Several Innovations

CYPREMORT POINT — Following are quotable quotes from the 68th annual Iberia Rod & Gun Club Saltwater Fishing Rodeo:. • “I caught it a little while ago, like around 2:30. My second cast at the dock. I caught another one but dad made me throw it back.” — Grae Smith, 11, talking about the first fish, a .27-pound croaker, weighed when the scales opened at 3 p.m. July 2. Trinity Smith, IR&GC board member and fishing rodeo official, and his daughter fished most of the day in his 14-foot aluminum jo-boat but hooked only a redfish, croaker and shark. After they returned to the fishing rodeo site, Grae fished from shore and caught the two croakers.