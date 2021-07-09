Operation Homefront and Hire Heroes USA launch website to assist underserved veterans with career services and financial assistance

Loyalty. Duty. Respect. Selfless Service. Honor. Integrity. Personal Courage. These are the seven core army values, identified by the U.S. Army. Taught in basic combat training, these values are instilled in soldiers so that they “live them every day, whether they’re on the job or off [the job],” according to the U.S. Army. Undoubtedly, though, these are life attributes, so once a soldier hangs up their uniform, these values translate into a veteran’s next venture, particularly so in the life of business and professional development as an entrepreneur.