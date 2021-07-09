Duchess Cookies to begin serving its gooey creations soon in Islip
Duchess Cookies‘ signature 5-ounce stuffed cookies are coming soon to Islip’s Main Street. Starting this Saturday at 2 p.m., the ovens at 488 Main Street will heat up Duchess classics like the Cookie Monster and the Galaxy. There’s also a variety of the company’s new creations like the Brookie, a chocolate chip and chocolate cookie intertwined and stuffed with brownie batter, and the Big Sexy, a Nutella-infused red velvet and dark chocolate cookie.greaterlongisland.com
Comments / 1