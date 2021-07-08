Salamanca Man Arrested for Possession of Crystal Meth in Drug Bust

An investigation into the sale of illegal narcotics resulted in the arrest of a Salamanca man on Tuesday. Members of the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force were assisted by the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office and Salamanca Police in executing a search warrant at a residence on Myers Avenue in Salamanca at about 9:00 PM. Inside the residence, investigators found crystal meth and drug paraphernalia. 46-year-old Nikol Stellabuto was taken into custody and charged with 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminally using drug paraphernalia.