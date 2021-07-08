Cancel
Salamanca, NY

Salamanca Man Arrested for Possession of Crystal Meth in Drug Bust

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn investigation into the sale of illegal narcotics resulted in the arrest of a Salamanca man on Tuesday. Members of the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force were assisted by the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office and Salamanca Police in executing a search warrant at a residence on Myers Avenue in Salamanca at about 9:00 PM. Inside the residence, investigators found crystal meth and drug paraphernalia. 46-year-old Nikol Stellabuto was taken into custody and charged with 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminally using drug paraphernalia.

