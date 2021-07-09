Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Market exchange rates in China -- July 9

albuquerquenews.net
 11 days ago

BEIJING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- The following are the central parity rates of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, against 24 major currencies announced on Friday by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System:. Currency Unit Central parity rate in yuan. U.S. dollar 100 647.55. Euro 100 766.82. Japanese yen...

www.albuquerquenews.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australian Dollar#Exchange Rates#Canadian Dollar#Chinese#British#Malaysian#Korean#Uae#Saudi#Hungarian#Polish#Danish#Swedish#Norwegian#Mexican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
Country
New Zealand
News Break
Markets
Country
China
Related
BusinessCNBC

Gold eases as buoyant dollar offsets slide in yields

Spot gold shed 0.2% to $1,807.59 per ounce by 2:06 p.m. ET. U.S. gold futures settled 0.3% lower at $1,809.20. Gold inched lower in choppy trading on Monday, as a buoyant dollar offset a slump in Treasury yields to their lowest levels since February. Spot gold shed 0.2% to $1,807.59...
Businessfxempire.com

U.S Dollar Bulls Steering the Wagon in the Face of Rising Inflation

Buying pressures on the safe-haven currency further tamed precious metal’s shine, with gold dropping about 1% in value trading near $1,815 per ounce. Recent price patterns, DXY bulls are holding support at 92.7 area though they face an uphill battle breaking above 93 index points with U.S Fed Chief, Jerome Powell reiterating that rising inflation was likely to be transitory and that the U.S. Federal Reserve Bank would continue to support the $21.5 trillion economy.
TechnologyPosted by
Axios

U.S. and key allies accuse China of Microsoft Exchange cyberattacks

The U.S., NATO and other allies are collectively calling out China for malicious cyberattacks, including a March attack that exploited a flaw in Microsoft's Exchange Server. Why it matters: It's the first time that NATO, a military alliance founded in 1949 to confront the Soviet Union, has signed onto a formal condemnation of China's cyber activities.
WorldZDNet

UK and White House blame China for Microsoft Exchange Server hack

The UK government has formally laid the blame for the Microsoft Exchange Server cyberattack at the feet of China. On Monday, the government joined others -- including the victim company itself, Microsoft -- in claiming the cyberattack was the work of Chinese state-sponsored hackers, namely Hafnium, an advanced persistent threat (APT) group.
Businessactionforex.com

Yen Jumps as Risk Appetite Slides

The Japanese yen has posted considerable gains in Monday trade. In the North American session, USD/JPY is trading at 109.50, down 0.47% on the day. Earlier in the day, the pair dropped as low as 109.05, its lowest level since May. Yen shines as Covid fears spook markets. With the...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/JPY: Bears attack 80.00 on market fears, RBA Minutes eyed

AUD/JPY remains pressured around February lows after five-day downtrend. Market sentiment worsens amid concerns relating to Delta covid variant and Inflation. US-China tussles add colors to the risk-off mood. Japan’s National Core CPI, RBA Minutes and PBOC are key events in Asia. AUD/JPY holds onto bearish sentiment, despite a recent...
CurrenciesForexTV.com

U.S. Dollar, Japanese Yen Strengthen On Global Growth Concerns

The U.S. dollar and the Japanese yen climbed against their major counterparts in the European session on Monday amid risk aversion, as a surge in coronavirus infections in many countries triggered worries about a slowdown in global economic growth. United States surgeon general Vivek Murthy cautioned that most coronavirus-related deaths...
Marketsfxempire.com

Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Falling Yields are Bullish, But Weaker Dollar Needed to Fuel Rally

Gold futures are trading higher on Tuesday as the U.S. Dollar eased from a three-month high, making the dollar-denominated asset a more attractive investment. Weaker Treasury yields are also providing support. Updated reports predicting a slowdown in the global economic recovery due to rising COVID-19 cases is likely the catalyst behind the market’s early strength.
Economykfgo.com

China holds benchmark lending rate for 15th straight month

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China kept its benchmark lending rate for corporate and household loans unchanged at its monthly fixing on Tuesday, despite growing expectations for a cut after a surprise lowering of bank reserve requirements. The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was kept at 3.85%. The five-year LPR remained at 4.65%....
Businessrock947.com

Argentina central bank to use ‘full force’ to tame FX markets, source says

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Argentina’s central bank will use its “full force” to rationalize runaway demand for dollars and tame the country’s volatile parallel foreign exchange markets, which have heated up due to tough capital controls, a bank source told Reuters on Monday. Earlier this month the bank tightened rules...
Technologycheddar.com

Microsoft Exchange Hack Linked to China Shows U.S. Needs to Be Proactive on Cybersecurity

China is at the center of the most recent cybersecurity controversy after the U.S., NATO, and the EU linked the nation to the massive Microsoft Exchange hack earlier this year. Matthew Erickson, VP of mission systems at tech firm SpiderOak, joined Cheddar to talk about the state of cybersecurity and how NATO is acknowledging the attacks. Regarding the rise in cyberattacks, Erickson added that "we're just not doing enough locally to stand up to the threat."
Australiakfgo.com

Australian central bank’s policy optimism tested by lockdowns

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia’s central bank was counting on the economy to keep surprising with its strength when trimming stimulus earlier this month, but might now be forced to reconsider as coronavirus lockdowns spread across the country. Minutes of its July 6 policy meeting, showed the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA)...
AustraliaMetro International

Australia’s central bank may reverse policy taper decision – economists

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s central bank will likely reverse its decision to taper its bond buying programme if Sydney remains in a coronavirus lockdown when the board meets on Aug.3, economists at the country’s top banks said on Tuesday. Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) announced it...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Yuan briefly weakens to 10-day low, markets await benchmark rate fix

SHANGHAI, July 19 (Reuters) - China's yuan briefly weakened to a 10-day low against the dollar on Monday, with safe-haven demand underpinning the U.S. currency as the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus stoked worries over the pace of the global economic recovery. Many market participants also refrained from making huge bets on the yuan ahead of China's monthly benchmark loan prime rate (LPR) fixing due on Tuesday amid divided views on the rate outlook, traders said. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) surprised markets last week when it delivered a cut in banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR). But it only partially rolled over a maturing liquidity tool and kept the one-year rate unchanged. Prior to market opening, the PBOC set the midpoint rate at 6.4700 per dollar, 5 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.4705. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4760 per dollar and eased to a low of 6.4839, the softest level since July 9. By midday, it was changing hands at 6.4791, 5 pips weaker than the previous late session close. Several currency traders said they were largely sitting back to await the next catalyst, with the focus turning to the July LPR fixing. "Whether LPR will get lower on 20th will be watched by the market. But given the MLF operation last week at an unchanged rate of 2.95% for 1-year, chances of lower LPR setting appear slim," Citi analysts said in a note. Meanwhile, cash conditions in the interbank markets after the RRR cut failed to loosen as much as markets had expected, with the benchmark overnight repo rate continuing to trade above 2%, a level that many investors use to gauge liquidity conditions. "In general, the monetary policy was not as loose as market had expected last week," said Li Liuyang, chief FX analyst at China Merchants Bank. "Easing expectations still require China's economic data to confirm the slowdown in the recovery before they gradually weigh on the exchange rate." By midday, the global dollar index stood at 92.725, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4828 per dollar. The yuan market at 0404 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.47 6.4705 0.01% Spot yuan 6.4791 6.4786 -0.01% Divergence from 0.14% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.76% Spot change since 2005 27.74% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.33 98.39 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.725 92.659 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4828 -0.06% * Offshore 6.6495 -2.70% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
Businesshawaiitelegraph.com

U.S. dollar shines on Asian markets as stock markets dive

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks were sold off in Australia on Monday as rising fears of inflation, and concerns over renewed surges of Covod-19, particularly the Delta variant, unsettled markets. The safe-haven U.S. Dollar benefited from the concerns. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong tumbled 514.90 points or 1.84 percent...
Economyinvesting.com

China likely to keep lending benchmark LPR steady in July, outlook divided

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China will likely keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at its July fixing on Tuesday, a small majority of respondents to a Reuters survey believe, but there are growing expectations for a cut after a surprise lowering of bank reserve requirements. Eleven traders and analysts, or 52.4%...

Comments / 0

Community Policy